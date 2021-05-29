Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanding, UT

Blanding Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Blanding Daily
Blanding Daily
 16 days ago

BLANDING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aFRIUa100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blanding Daily

Blanding Daily

Blanding, UT
3
Followers
65
Post
422
Views
ABOUT

With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blanding, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Blanding Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says we're starting off the week with the potential for strong storms, mostly this evening. Today's high: 74 degrees.