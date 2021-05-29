Blanding Weather Forecast
BLANDING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
