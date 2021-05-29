4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Kent
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Light Rain
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.