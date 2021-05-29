Cancel
Spicer, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Spicer

Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 16 days ago

SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aFRISoZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spicer, MN
With Spicer Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

