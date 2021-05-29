Weather Forecast For Yuma
YUMA, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
