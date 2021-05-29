Cherokee Village Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
