Oroville, WA

Oroville Weather Forecast

Oroville Daily
Oroville Daily
 16 days ago

OROVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aFRIOWt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oroville, WA
