Cut Bank, MT

Cut Bank Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cut Bank Bulletin
 16 days ago

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aFRINeA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

