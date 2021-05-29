Cut Bank Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CUT BANK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 77 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.