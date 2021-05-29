Milbank Daily Weather Forecast
MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.