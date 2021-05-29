Cancel
Milbank, SD

Milbank Daily Weather Forecast

Milbank News Flash
 16 days ago

MILBANK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aFRILsi00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

