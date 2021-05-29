Cancel
Glenwood, AR

Glenwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 16 days ago

GLENWOOD, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aFRIKzz00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

