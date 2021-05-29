Daily Weather Forecast For Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.