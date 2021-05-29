Daily Weather Forecast For Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.