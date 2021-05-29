Cancel
Eutawville, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Eutawville

Posted by 
Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 16 days ago

EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFRIIEX00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

