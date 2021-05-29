Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Ballinger
(BALLINGER, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ballinger Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ballinger:
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.