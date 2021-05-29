Phillips Daily Weather Forecast

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight Chance Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.