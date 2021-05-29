Cancel
Phillips, WI

Phillips Daily Weather Forecast

Phillips News Alert
 16 days ago

PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDGtE_0aFRIFaM00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

