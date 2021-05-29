Phillips Daily Weather Forecast
PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
