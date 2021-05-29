Weather Forecast For Linn
LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
