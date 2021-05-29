Cancel
Manila, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manila

Manila News Watch
Manila News Watch
 16 days ago

MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0aFRIDou00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

