4-Day Weather Forecast For Manila
MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
