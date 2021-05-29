West. Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
