West. Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 63 °F, low 50 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



