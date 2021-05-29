Cancel
West. Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

West Point Post
 16 days ago

WEST. POINT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aFRICwB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

