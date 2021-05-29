Weather Forecast For Eagar

EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then haze in the day; while haze then mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 18 mph



