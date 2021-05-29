Cancel
Eagar, AZ

Weather Forecast For Eagar

Eagar Voice
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7IHO_0aFRIB3S00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then haze in the day; while haze then mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

