Weather Forecast For Eagar
EAGAR, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then haze in the day; while haze then mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
