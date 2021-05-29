Cancel
Sutton, WV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sutton

Sutton News Beat
 16 days ago

SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aFRIAAj00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

