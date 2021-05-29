4-Day Weather Forecast For Sutton

SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 57 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



