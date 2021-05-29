Cancel
Stevenson, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Stevenson

Stevenson Dispatch
 16 days ago

STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aFRI9NF00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

