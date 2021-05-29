Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Galivants Ferry
(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Galivants Ferry Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Galivants Ferry:
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.