Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galivants Ferry, SC

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Galivants Ferry

Posted by 
Galivants Ferry News Watch
Galivants Ferry News Watch
 16 days ago

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Galivants Ferry Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Galivants Ferry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aFRI8UW00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry News Watch

Galivants Ferry, SC
20
Followers
74
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galivants Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galivants Ferry, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Break Time#Night Time#Sc#Sunbreak#Nws#Galivants Ferry Saturday#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Nearby Hikes#Grey#Theater#Planning#Inspiration#Things#Bookkeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Galivants Ferry, SCPosted by
Galivants Ferry News Watch

Forecast: The next 4 days in Galivants Ferry

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Galivants Ferry: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;