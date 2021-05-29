Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinckley, MN

Hinckley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hinckley Bulletin
Hinckley Bulletin
 16 days ago

HINCKLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aFRI6j400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hinckley Bulletin

Hinckley Bulletin

Hinckley, MN
9
Followers
78
Post
827
Views
ABOUT

With Hinckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinckley, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hinckley, MNPosted by
Hinckley Bulletin

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Hinckley

(HINCKLEY, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hinckley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.