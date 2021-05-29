Hinckley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HINCKLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
