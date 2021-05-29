Cancel
Connell, WA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Connell

Connell News Flash
 16 days ago

(CONNELL, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Connell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Connell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aFRI5qL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

