Sisseton Daily Weather Forecast
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
