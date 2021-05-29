Cancel
Sisseton, SD

Sisseton Daily Weather Forecast

Sisseton Times
Sisseton Times
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFRI4xc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sisseton, SD
With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

