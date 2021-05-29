Weather Forecast For Telluride
TELLURIDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
