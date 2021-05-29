Cancel
Scott City, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Scott City

Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 16 days ago

SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aFRI1JR00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night

    • High 62 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Scott City, KS
With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Scott City, KS
Scott City, KSPosted by
Scott City Post

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Scott City

(SCOTT CITY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Scott City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lane, Ness, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lane; Ness; Scott SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 915 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Healy to near Shields to near Beeler. Movement was southwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dighton, Alamota, Beeler, Pendennis, Healy and Shields.
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Scott County in west central Kansas Northwestern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1025 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Healy, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Scott and northwestern Lane Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Lane; Scott FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Lane and Scott. * From this evening through Monday morning * One to locally up to three inches of rain fell across portions of Scott and Lane County late Saturday evening. Another round of heavy rain-producing thunderstorms is expected to move across west central Kansas again tonight, which could lead to a flash flooding risk * High rainfall rates from strong to severe thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding where already saturated conditions exist.
Scott County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Scott County in west central Kansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Scott City and Modoc.
Finney County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Gray, Haskell, Lane, Meade, Scott, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Finney; Gray; Haskell; Lane; Meade; Scott; Seward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN SEWARD...NORTHEASTERN KEARNY...FINNEY...SOUTHERN SCOTT...MEADE...SOUTHWESTERN LANE...GRAY AND EASTERN HASKELL COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT At 1147 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Friend to 8 miles southeast of Plymell to 8 miles north of Floris. Movement was east at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Charleston around 1210 AM CDT. Ingalls around 1220 AM CDT. Cimarron around 1230 AM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Kansas.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...