4-Day Weather Forecast For Scott City
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain in the day; while slight chance rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.