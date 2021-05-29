Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cotulla, TX

Weather Forecast For Cotulla

Posted by 
Cotulla Times
Cotulla Times
 16 days ago

COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aFRI0Qi00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cotulla Times

Cotulla Times

Cotulla, TX
13
Followers
66
Post
559
Views
ABOUT

With Cotulla Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cotulla, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cotulla, TXPosted by
Cotulla Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(COTULLA, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Cotulla Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.