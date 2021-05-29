Weather Forecast For Cotulla
COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.