Delta Junction, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Delta Junction

Delta Junction Journal
 16 days ago

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 43 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delta Junction, AK
ABOUT

With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

