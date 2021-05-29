Daily Weather Forecast For Delta Junction

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 43 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 40 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 51 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Rain Showers High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



