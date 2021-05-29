Daily Weather Forecast For Delta Junction
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Snow showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 43 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
