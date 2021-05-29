Update: Excessive Heat From Memorial Day Through Wednesday
An early-season heat event will impact portions of Northern and Central California as high pressure builds overhead. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode, the Central Sierra Nevada foothills and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from noon on Monday (Memorial Day) through 8 PM Tuesday. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada foothills, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.www.mymotherlode.com