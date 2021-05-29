Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munising, MI

Munising Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Munising Post
Munising Post
 16 days ago

MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aFRHsbY00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Munising Post

Munising Post

Munising, MI
5
Followers
76
Post
522
Views
ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Munising, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Cloudy forecast for Munising? Jump on it!

(MUNISING, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Munising Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Get weather-ready — Munising’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munising: Wednesday, May 19: Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 20: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 22: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Munising weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Munising: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers;