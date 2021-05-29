Munising Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
