Bedford, KY

Bedford Weather Forecast

Bedford Post
 16 days ago

BEDFORD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aFRHnR900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bedford, KY
