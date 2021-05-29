Bedford Weather Forecast
BEDFORD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.