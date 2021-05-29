Cancel
Falls City, NE

Sun forecast for Falls City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Falls City Daily
 16 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Falls City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Falls City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aFRHkmy00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Falls City, NE
