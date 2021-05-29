Sun forecast for Falls City — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(FALLS CITY, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Falls City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Falls City:
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.