Weather Forecast For Wolf Point
WOLF POINT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
