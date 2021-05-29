Cancel
Wolf Point, MT

Weather Forecast For Wolf Point

Wolf Point Dispatch
 16 days ago

WOLF POINT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aFRHjuF00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wolf Point, MT
With Wolf Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wolf Point is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(WOLF POINT, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wolf Point. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WOLF POINT, MT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wolf Point Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR A STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather Watch for a strong wind and low humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120. * TIMING...Mainly late Monday. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s. * IMPACTS...New fire starts could spread rapidly and become difficult to contain.
Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.