Saturday set for rain in Russell — 3 ways to make the most of it

(RUSSELL, KS) Saturday is set to be rainy in Russell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Russell:

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 59 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.