Russell, KS

Saturday set for rain in Russell — 3 ways to make the most of it

Russell Updates
Russell Updates
 16 days ago

(RUSSELL, KS) Saturday is set to be rainy in Russell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Russell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aFRHi1W00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 59 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

