Weather Forecast For Deer River

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Seasonal Hunting Shack on the Bowstring River between Bowstring Lake and Sand Lake. 46+ acres, 2700' shoreline. Adjacent to hundreds of acres of state, federal and tax ff lands. 2+ BR cabin with loft, hardwood flooring, electric heat and a well. Sauna, shed, outhouse, woodshed and boardwalk to duck blind! Land includes 3.4 acres across the road. Perfect getaway in the woods up north!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marcy Johnson, Johnson Hometown Realty at 218-263-4411</strong></p> Hard to find a 4 bedroom home on one level! Plus 4 acres!! Charming, open and spacious floor plan. The dining room has a see-through fireplace to the living room. You will love the layout. So nice to have all the bedrooms on one level. The neighborhood is quiet and convenient to everything. Enjoy the huge back yard from your large deck where you can hear the birds . The flowering crabs are lovely too. The lower level has a nice family room with daylight windows. Walk to school. The garage is 2 cars deep...and has lots of sq footage, 774 sq feet to be exact. Lots of storage throughout the home. Bedrooms are spacious. Basement workshop area too. Easy access to snowmobile & ATV trails from Co Rd! Please note this property has 3 parcel numbers. 15 miles to Grand Rapids, 95 miles to Duluth and 55 miles to Bemidji. Deer River is known as the Gateway to the Chippewa National Forest...which is just around the bend and it is stunning with lots of forests to explore!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bernadette Aguilera, Headwaters Realty Services at 218-760-3116</strong></p> Most furnishings can stay with acceptable offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Frankie Stoltz, MOVE IT REAL ESTATE GROUP/LAKEHOMES.COM at 218-327-9889</strong></p>