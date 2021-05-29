Cancel
Deer River, MN

Weather Forecast For Deer River

Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 16 days ago

DEER RIVER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgtIm_0aFRHeUc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Deer River Today

Deer River Today

Deer River, MN
ABOUT

With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Deer River, MN
Deer River Today

Check out these homes on the Deer River market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Seasonal Hunting Shack on the Bowstring River between Bowstring Lake and Sand Lake. 46+ acres, 2700' shoreline. Adjacent to hundreds of acres of state, federal and tax ff lands. 2+ BR cabin with loft, hardwood flooring, electric heat and a well. Sauna, shed, outhouse, woodshed and boardwalk to duck blind! Land includes 3.4 acres across the road. Perfect getaway in the woods up north!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marcy Johnson, Johnson Hometown Realty at 218-263-4411</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmFuZ2UlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFPUk1OLTE0MDkwNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Hard to find a 4 bedroom home on one level! Plus 4 acres!! Charming, open and spacious floor plan. The dining room has a see-through fireplace to the living room. You will love the layout. So nice to have all the bedrooms on one level. The neighborhood is quiet and convenient to everything. Enjoy the huge back yard from your large deck where you can hear the birds . The flowering crabs are lovely too. The lower level has a nice family room with daylight windows. Walk to school. The garage is 2 cars deep...and has lots of sq footage, 774 sq feet to be exact. Lots of storage throughout the home. Bedrooms are spacious. Basement workshop area too. Easy access to snowmobile & ATV trails from Co Rd! Please note this property has 3 parcel numbers. 15 miles to Grand Rapids, 95 miles to Duluth and 55 miles to Bemidji. Deer River is known as the Gateway to the Chippewa National Forest...which is just around the bend and it is stunning with lots of forests to explore!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bernadette Aguilera, Headwaters Realty Services at 218-760-3116</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Most furnishings can stay with acceptable offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Frankie Stoltz, MOVE IT REAL ESTATE GROUP/LAKEHOMES.COM at 218-327-9889</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Itasca County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON Humidity values from 20 to 25 percent and occasional wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will combine with dry fuels to produce near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. Be sure to check for burning restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.