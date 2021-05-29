Marlette Daily Weather Forecast
MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
