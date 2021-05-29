Cancel
Marlette, MI

Marlette Daily Weather Forecast

Marlette Bulletin
 16 days ago

MARLETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFRHdbt00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marlette, MIPosted by
Marlette Bulletin

Tuesday has sun for Marlette — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MARLETTE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marlette. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.