Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovelock, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lovelock

Posted by 
Lovelock Daily
Lovelock Daily
 16 days ago

LOVELOCK, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFRHY9800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lovelock Daily

Lovelock Daily

Lovelock, NV
6
Followers
52
Post
225
Views
ABOUT

With Lovelock Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lovelock, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Nevada Statemynews4.com

GALLERY: Weekend weather in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A collection of photos and video from this weekend's weather pattern. Did it storm in your area? Did you take photos or catch anything on video? Submit your content to our Chime In page for a chance to be featured.