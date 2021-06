The wait is over! Loki, the third installment of Marvel’s mini series spin offs is finally here on Disney+. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Thor’s mischievous brother who broke the timeline and escaped in the Avengers Endgame movie and now has to go back and fix it. The series also stars another Hollywood big name in Owen Wilson. Check out the trailer below and if you don’t have Disney + and you’re a Marvel fan, well you better get on it!