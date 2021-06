There are mushrooms at the Marion Tailgate Market. Last week, there were beautiful oyster mushrooms. Stop by and get some for your family. The Market is open 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Pick up lettuce and onions, micro greens, quail and duck eggs and other early spring veggies. Get a loaf of fresh bread, herb bread, jams, jellies and sauces. Don’t forget fried pies.