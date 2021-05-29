Cancel
New York City, NY

Maine Woman Reported Missing While Visiting New York City Found Safe

By Joseph Patrick
IBTimes
IBTimes
 16 days ago
A missing 29-year-old woman from Maine was found safe Friday after vanishing in New York City earlier this week. Christine Hammontree was found at a hostel in Queens, with no foul play suspected. Police officials said she had been out drinking in the city. A 29-year-old woman who was reported...

