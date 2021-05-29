Daily Weather Forecast For Blanco

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Travis; Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Williamson County in south central Texas Western Travis County in south central Texas Northeastern Blanco County in south central Texas South central Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smithwick, or 8 miles east of Marble Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Spicewood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Smithwick, Mansfield Dam and Jonestown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH