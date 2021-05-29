Cancel
Blanco, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Blanco

Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
BLANCO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aFRHB5f00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Blanco, TX
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Blanco County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Burnet, Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Burnet; Travis; Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Williamson County in south central Texas Western Travis County in south central Texas Northeastern Blanco County in south central Texas South central Burnet County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Smithwick, or 8 miles east of Marble Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Spicewood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Smithwick, Mansfield Dam and Jonestown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH