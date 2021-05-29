Weather Forecast For Cuba

CUBA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance t-storms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



