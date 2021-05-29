Lidl Proposes Mixed-Use Project that Includes Grocery Store and 200 Units of Affordable Housing in Rockville
Lidl Proposes Mixed-Use Project that Includes Grocery Store and 200 Units of Affordable Housing in Rockville. Lidl, a German international discount supermarket chain, has proposed a mixed-use project consisting of a 30,000-square-foot grocery store and up to 200 units of affordable multi-family housing at 15931 Frederick Road. The application for this proposal was received last month.mocoshow.com