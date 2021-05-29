Cancel
Carrollton, MO

Carrollton Weather Forecast

Carrollton Times
Carrollton Times
 16 days ago

CARROLLTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aFRH0Sv00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carrollton, MO
With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Carrollton, MOPosted by
Carrollton Times

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CARROLLTON, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Carrollton Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * From late tonight to Tuesday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. * Impact...At 19.1 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the South Main Street bridge over Wakenda Creek. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, South Main Street along with Stonewall Street and Wabash Road on the south side of Carrollton are overtopped by flood waters. Flood waters also threaten businesses in low-lying areas near the creek. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 12.2 Sun 7pm 15.3 15.3 8.2