Euro 2020 is well underway now, with all of the first group stage games played. That’s helping us to get a much clearer picture of the nations heading into the knockout phase of the competition. Armed with that knowledge, football fans are now placing bets on which team they think is going to win the tournament. Many of them are also taking advantage of the special Euro 2020 free bet offers that are run by leading bookmakers to help them get even better value.