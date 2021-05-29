Nathalie Weather Forecast
NATHALIE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.