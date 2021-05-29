Nathalie Weather Forecast

NATHALIE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



