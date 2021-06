Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Ben White from Brighton, amid claims a compromise over his fee is close to being finalised. The Gunners have made overhauling their backline a mission in what is expected to be a critical transfer window. David Luiz is due to depart as a free agent, while William Saliba has been inked with Newcastle on loan. Full-back Hector Bellerin is another who could go, with a Liverpool man recently naming who he will likely be joining.