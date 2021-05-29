Cancel
NFL

Trevor Lawrence could make an appearance on AEW professional wrestling

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 15, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up during rookie mini camp at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has been all over the spectrum during the last few months. Lawrence held his own Pro Day...

www.chatsports.com
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: What Do We Make of Travis Etienne's Role?

Each week during this year's offseason, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne named to NFLPA Rookie Premiere class

A new crop of players are about to shine soon in the NFL. Jacksonville Jaguars rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are among 60 first-year NFL players to be part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2021. The players are selected by card company Panini America based on position, college perf Read Update »
NFLNFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trevor Lawrence is a Jaguar (MTS 360)

Who is Trevor Lawrence? Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks take a deep look at the quarterback prospect in their annual 360 series. The two scouts look past the tape and talk to those closest around Lawrence. What was he like as a kid? How did he handle the national attention since a young age? What was he like at Clemson? First, Trevor Lawrence talks to the media after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars (2:42). After that, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer explains why Lawrence deserved to be the first pick in the draft (5:37). Then, Jeremiah and Brooks focus on Lawrence's development before he got to college. The guys talk to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about how Lawrence was during the recruiting process (7:50). Then, Lawrence's parents (14:27) join to talk about his journey as a national recruit and next, his brother (20:38) touches on his own career as an artist, while comparing it to Lawrence's abilities as a quarterback. After that, Brooks speaks with Matt Santini, as he discusses his unique role as the Mayor of Cartersville, Georgia and a sports announcer for Lawrence's high school football games (29:16). Following that, Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer joins as he recalls what he thought about Lawrence in high school and when he participated in the 2017 Elite 11 competition (40:31). Next, Ron Veal, Lawrence's private QB coach from middle school through high school, explains what Lawrence looked like as a quarterback when he was younger (44:50). Now, the pair switch their focus to Lawrence's days at Clemson as Swinney touches on who he would compare his quarterback to (54:07). After that, Lawrence's parents discuss his magical freshman season (58:30). Then, Dilfer gives his evaluation of Lawrence's traits (1:02:36). Next, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe gives his thoughts on Lawrence as a player and talks about coaching against him (1:07:20). Following that, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recalls his experience coaching against Lawrence (1:11:33). Finally, Clemson running back Travis Etienne gives insight into what kind of teammate Lawrence is (1:15:47).
NFLNBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence limited by hamstring tightness in Tuesday’s practice

Tuesday’s organized team activity didn’t go as planned for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence didn’t participate in red zone or two-minute work during the session and head coach Urban Meyer said after the session that the first overall pick was dealing with hamstring tightness. The team is off on Wednesday and Meyer said they expect Lawrence to be on the field for Thursday’s workout.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: Analyst says Ewers has better arm than Trevor Lawrence

The hype train has already left the station (and it did a long time ago) for the former quarterback commit in the 2022 Texas football recruiting class Quinn Ewers. This elite five-star Southlake Carroll pro-style quarterback was committed to Texas in the 2022 class for a couple of months before he essentially flipped to join head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
NFLNews4Jax.com

All eyes on Trevor Lawrence as Jaguars OTAs continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans tend to have one big question after every organized team activity. Lawrence is going to give a lot of Jaguars fans a reason to cheer this season. Last week during the practice that was open to the media coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence was a bit off.
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Full 2021 preseason schedule: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars land spot in one of five prime-time games

After a year of no NFL preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s exhibition season will return in 2021 — with a twist. The league dropped the preseason schedule from four games to three with the expansion of the regular season to 17 games. The teams that have nine home games in 2021 will have just one preseason game, while the teams that have just eight home games have two home dates (this situation will reverse in 2022).
NFLboxden.com

Trevor Lawrence throws a set of pick 6's at Ota's plus more

Trevor Lawrence throws a set of pick 6's at Ota's plus more. I remember they made a thread for Mahomes when this happened too. n*ggas said Mahomes was looking bad in practices.. then that n*gga went out and had 1 of the greatest years ever. 23 hrs ago. 52 K.
Sportschatsports.com

"I am Trevor": Adopted boy changes his name because he loves Trevor Lawrence

Six-year-old Trevor Tahquette of Charleston is like most little boys his age. He wakes up every morning full of energy, joy of life, and sweetness and he loves to try his parents’ patience by testing boundaries. He also loves to watch Clemson football games with his dad. Unlike most little boys his age, Trevor recently cemented his place in the world by finding his forever home and his forever first name, changing his first name to honor his favorite football player, and getting a new last name to honor the only true parents he’s ever known.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Will Trevor Lawrence become the next rookie QB1?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. Few quarterbacks have generated the sort of buzz as a prospect...
College SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: No. 1 Clemson ... but for how long?

Clemson might relinquish the No. 1 ranking on Sunday when the new AP Top 25 is released, and Trevor Lawrence is probably already out of the Heisman Trophy race. None of this is a particularly big deal. In fact, it all feels familiar for the Tigers, who held off a late 2-point conversion to win at North Carolina on Saturday in a game where the Tar Heels were about a four-touchdown underdog.
chatsports.com

Trevor Lawrence Had Hamstring Tightness Injury at Minicamp, per HC Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was being treated for hamstring tightness after Tuesday's minicamp practice. Meyer doesn't expect the hamstring injury will cost Lawrence any time since the Jags are off Wednesday before returning to practice Thursday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This...