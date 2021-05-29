Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, CO

Saturday set for rain in Burlington — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 16 days ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Burlington Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burlington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aFRGbjo00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy Fog

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burlington Times

Burlington Times

Burlington, CO
9
Followers
68
Post
342
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Sunbreak#Burlington Saturday#Rain#Nearby Hikes#Nws Data#Things#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Retirement Savings#Inspiration#Grey#Household Tasks#Planning#Bookkeeping#Money#Forums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Burlington, COPosted by
Burlington Times

Get weather-ready — Burlington’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burlington: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Burlington, COPosted by
Burlington Times

Your 4-day outlook for Burlington weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burlington: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while patchy fog during night; Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kit Carson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KIT CARSON...THOMAS AND SHERMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM MDT/1100 PM CDT/ At 841 PM MDT/941 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Thurman to 14 miles north of Brewster. Movement was south at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Goodland, Burlington, Stratton, Flagler, Brewster and Seibert. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 69. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 390 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 175 and 206, and near mile marker 211.
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Western Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 1230 AM MDT. * At 954 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagler, Seibert and Vona. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 716 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Bethune, or 10 miles southeast of Stratton, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kit Carson County. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 427 and 431. Highway 385 between mile markers 173 and 181. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 656 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles south of Vona, or 13 miles south of Stratton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kit Carson County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.00IN
Cheyenne County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHWESTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO At 616 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Flagler to 4 miles southeast of Stratton, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stratton, Flagler, Seibert and Vona. People attending Flagler School should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 391 and 424. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH