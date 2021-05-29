Saturday set for rain in Burlington — 3 ways to make the most of it
(BURLINGTON, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Burlington Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burlington:
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Patchy Fog
- High 58 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.