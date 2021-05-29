Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estill, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Estill

Posted by 
Estill Post
Estill Post
 16 days ago

ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aFRGX9m00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Estill Post

Estill Post

Estill, SC
15
Followers
73
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estill, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Sc#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related