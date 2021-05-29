4-Day Weather Forecast For Estill
ESTILL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
