Grizzlies Roundtable: Playoff weekend in Memphis Preview

It is here, Memphis. A weekend four years in the making. Grizzlies playoff basketball is back in FedExForum. It has been far too long. Ja Morant and his young, hungry Grizzlies are back home ready to take the fight to the Utah Jazz in Games 3 and 4. Memphis earned the split in Salt Lake City and now possess home court advantage in this series, an extremely valuable reality for a young team sure to feed off the energy of a sure to be raucous Beale Street crowd. Yet the Jazz, of course, were the better team in the regular season and now have Donovan Mitchell back in the fold.