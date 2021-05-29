Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grizzlies Roundtable: Playoff weekend in Memphis Preview

By Joe Mullinax, pfleming15, benphoga,, Laurenh32612
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is here, Memphis. A weekend four years in the making. Grizzlies playoff basketball is back in FedExForum. It has been far too long. Ja Morant and his young, hungry Grizzlies are back home ready to take the fight to the Utah Jazz in Games 3 and 4. Memphis earned the split in Salt Lake City and now possess home court advantage in this series, an extremely valuable reality for a young team sure to feed off the energy of a sure to be raucous Beale Street crowd. Yet the Jazz, of course, were the better team in the regular season and now have Donovan Mitchell back in the fold.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Play#Gbb#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#The Nashville Predators#Memphis Shelby County#Google#Fedexforum#Twitter#Memphis Preview#Grizzlies Fans#Grizz Fans#Offensive Firepower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Spotify
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: Where does Brandon Clarke stand this offseason?

The Memphis Grizzlies saw improvements from almost every single player on their listed roster. In fact, the argument could be made that there were only two players who didn’t improve — Justise Winslow and Brandon Clarke. Today, we’ll focus on the second of those listed players. In his rookie season...
NBAnumberfire.com

Mike Conley (hamstring) ruled out again for Jazz in Game 2

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday due to a strained hamstring. Conley also missed Game 1 and was replaced by Joe Ingles in the starting lineup. Ingles logged 33 minutes with a 18.8 percent usage rate and Jordan Clarkson played 28 off the bench with a 27.8 percent usage rate.
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Memphis Grizzlies | Game Recap: Jazz 120, Grizzlies 113

Led by Donovan Mitchells 30 points and eight assists, the No. 1 seed Jazz defeated the No. 8 seed Grizzlies, 120-113, in Game 4. Jordan Clarkson added 24 points and six rebounds for the Jazz in the victory, while Ja Morant tallied 23 points, six rebounds and 12 assists for the Grizzlies in the losing effort. The Jazz lead this best-of-seven series, 3-1, with Game 5 taking place on Wednesday, June 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz take a 3-1 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz took every punch the Memphis Grizzlies had to offer. Now Donovan Mitchell and company will try to deliver a knockout blow. The Jazz pushed the Grizzlies to the brink of elimination with a 120-113 Game 4 victory on Monday night at FedEx Forum. “The biggest thing is...
NBAsportschatplace.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/2/2021

Memphis Grizzlies (41-37) vs. Utah Jazz (55-21) June 2, 2021 9:30 pm. The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to stave off elimination in Game 5 against the Jazz at the Vivint Arena on Wednesday night. The Memphis Grizzlies will be playing for their season after falling just short to the...
NBAwmcactionnews5.com

Grizzlies hope for comeback in game 4 of NBA playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Grizzlies are hoping for a comeback in game four against the Utah Jazz. Now down 2 to 1, the Grizz hit the court for another NBA playoff game. The Jazz has the fourth-best offense rating in the NBA this year and they’ve found their...
NBAlockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Utah Jazz take a commanding 3 to 1 lead with win over Memphis Grizzlies

David Locke and Ron Boone, Utah Jazz radio team, break down the Utah Jazz Game 4 win over the Memphis Grizzlies plus take your reaction after the game. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
Aurora, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Grizzlies advance in playoffs

AURORA- North Woods got off on the right foot in the Class 7A sectional baseball tournament on Tuesday, thumping Mt. Iron-Buhl 14-4, but then stumbled against Nashwauk-Keewatin in the nightcap to fall into Thursday’s elimination bracket. The Grizzlies’ first two batters, Louie Panichi and Cole Thiel, wasted no time in...
NBAdailynewsen.com

Three things That the Memphis Grizzlies can do to save their Time

"We're right there, we are literally going toe-to-toe against the best team in the NBA," Jenkins said after Monday night's 120-113 loss at FedExForum. "We are doing a great deal of things great compared to preceding game. We got to find ways to do more" However, what more could the...
NBAPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

Longtime Grizzlies fans reflect on road to the playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday, Memphis Grizzlies fans are supporting their basketball team at the FedexForum against the Utah Jazz, and t’s been a thrilling road to get here. Memphis is a basketball town, anytime we’re in the playoffs the city rallies around the team in support. Two longtime Grizzlies fans explain why the game and the team means so much.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Conference Semifinal Previews

With three out of four conference semifinal matchups set in the NBA Playoffs heading into the weekend, Ryan Knaus, Raphielle Johnson and Dr. A join me to look at what to expect in the next round. We hit the much-anticipated matchup of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks against the Brooklyn...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: Give Jaren Jackson Jr. more time to settle in

The Memphis Grizzlies played nearly an entire regular season without Jaren Jackson Jr., the second-most talented player on the team and a defensive guru. His return was hyped up as something that could turn this Grizzlies team into a threat in the Western Conference, as they were playing winning basketball without a guy who was unanimously considered the second option on the team.
NBAchatsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies superstar GM Zach Kleiman signs contract extension

Zach Kleiman, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports. The Memphis Grizzlies had one of the most unexpected seasons in the NBA this year. Without one of their key pieces, they managed to put themselves into a position that allowed them to earn an NBA Playoff spot via the play-in tournament.
NBAlocalmemphis.com

Memphis Grizzlies prepare to battle back to tie series against Utah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Game Four at FedExForum could be the last home game of the Grizzlies season. With the Utah Jazz staked to a 2-1 series lead, Memphis needs a win in Game Four or Five to secure a return trip to Memphis for Game Six. Their best chance to extend the series comes tonight in front of the home crowd.