Sachin Tendulkar led the way as members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to congratulate New Zealand on winning the inaugural World Testing Championship (WTC) title. Led by Kane Williamson, New Zealand beat India by eight wickets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. “Congratulations @BLACKCAPS for winning # WTC21. You were the top team. #TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I mentioned, the first 10 overs will be crucial and Flag of India lost Kohli and Pujara in the l ’10 ball space and that put a lot of pressure on the team, ”Tendulkar tweeted.